Santa Barbara County rolls out New Mapping System to reunite Missing Animals with Owners

SANTA MARIA, Calif. – Santa Barbara County Animal Services (SBCAS) has created a new online tool designed to reunite lost pets with their owners.

The interactive mapping system is hosted by Petco Love Lost and integrated with the Nextdoor app to provide real-time updates.

Users are able to zoom into neighborhoods to view reports in their area, which includes information such as a photo of the pet, when the animal was found and the person who found it.

"This map puts the power in the hands of our community," said Sarah Aguilar, Santa Barbara County AnimalServices Director. "We’re making it easier than ever for neighbors to help each other and for lost pets to find their way home."

According to Animal Services, the shared community platform will likely increase the chances of pets being safely and quickly reunited with their families — without needing to enter the shelter system.

"We know that one-in-three pets goes missing in their lifetime. That’s an estimated 10 million pets each year, and we’re not ok with that," Petco Love President, Susanne Kogut said in a Santa Barbara County press release. "That gives us 10 million reasons why we created Petco Love Lost, because we believe nothing is more important than keeping people and pets together for a lifetime of love. Together with SBCAS, our goal is to Unite to Reunite and keep pets where they belong - at home, with you."

To visit the new Santa Barbara County Animal Services mapping system, click here.