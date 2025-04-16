Two Ventura Sheriff’s Deputies on leave and facing felony charges after being arrested following an off-duty incident at El Rey Cantina

CAMARILLO, Calif. – Two Ventura County Sheriff's deputies are on administrative leave and are facing felony charges after a violent off-duty incident at the El Rey Cantina in Camarillo on March 30, 2025.

"An apparent domestic incident occurred wherein a security guard intervened, and subsequently sustained injury, for which he was treated at a local hospital" stated a press release issued Wednesday, April 16, prepared by Ventura County Sheriff Jim Fryhoff.

According to the Ventura County Sheriff's Office, both deputies were arrested, booked on felony charges, are out of custody after posting bail, and are now on administrative leave.

The 33-year-old deputy was booked on the following charges shared the Ventura County Sheriff's Office:

PC 242-Misdemeanor Battery

PC 243(d)-Battery Causing Serious Injury

PC 245(a)(4)-Force Likely to Cause Significant Injury

PC 273.5(a)-Inflict Corporal Injury on a Spouse

PC 422-Criminal Threats

The 27-year-old deputy was booked on violations of PC 243(d)-Battery Causing Serious Injury and PC 245(a)(4)-Force Likely to Cause Significant Injury added the Ventura County Sheriff's Office.

The Venture County Sheriff's Major Crimes Bureau is handling the criminal investigation and the Ventura County Sheriff's Internal Affairs Bureau will be conducting a parallel investigation detailed the Ventura County Sheriff's Office Wednesday.

"I want to assure the public and our community that the Sheriff’s Office takes this matter very seriously. We hold our deputies to the highest standards of conduct; any violation of those standards will be addressed appropriately, without hesitation," stated Ventura County Sheriff Jim Fryhoff.