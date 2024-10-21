Voter registration deadline has arrived, but there are still options

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. – The voter registration deadline for the upcoming general election has arrived.

The official deadline, October 21st, is 15 days before the election.

This gives the elections office time to process your paperwork and mail voter information including: a voter's pamphlet and a vote-by-mail ballot.

If you need to register there are several way to do so. This includes in line at the Santa Barbara County Elections office or through the Secretary of State's office.

Even after the deadline today you can register in-person and get your materials directly at the elections office counter.

