Voter registration deadline has arrived, but there are still options

John Palminteri
By
today at 12:18 pm
Published 12:27 pm

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. – The voter registration deadline for the upcoming general election has arrived.

The official deadline, October 21st, is 15 days before the election.

This gives the elections office time to process your paperwork and mail voter information including: a voter's pamphlet and a vote-by-mail ballot.

If you need to register there are several way to do so. This includes in line at the Santa Barbara County Elections office or through the Secretary of State's office.

Even after the deadline today you can register in-person and get your materials directly at the elections office counter.

For more information go to: Santa Barbara County Elections

John Palminteri

John Palminteri is senior reporter for KEYT News Channel 3-12. To learn more about John, click here.

