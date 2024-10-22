Former Motel 6 being developed into Calle Joaquin Apartments in San Luis Obispo

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. - A former Motel 6 in San Luis Obispo is being developed into housing for extremely low-income individuals who are unhoused or at risk of becoming unhoused.

"The needs are changing and the crisis is getting even more intense for affordable housing," said Ken Trigueiro with People's Self Help Housing.

76 housing units will be available by the time the project is complete.

The City purchased the motel property thanks to help from a $19.5 million Homekey Program state grant.

"The County of San Luis Obispo has really identified this project as something key to address homelessness. And that's why we've been able to identify and provide $2.6 million to this project," said Suzie Freman with San Luis Obispo County.

Residents will have access to a community center, laundry room and on-site supportive services.

"We're just taking the original building footprint and just upgrading it, making it more long term than just an overnight hotel stay," said site superintendent Scott Tomlin.

The site near the Calle Joaquin and Los Osos Valley Road intersection, west of Highway 101.

"This is a top tier priority to responding to homelessness, both for the city and the county," said Trigueiro.

The transformation is expected to be completed in early 2025.