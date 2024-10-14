Housing Crisis Committee to hosts workshop in Santa Barbara

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.-The Santa Barbara City Council Housing Crisis Ad Hoc Committee (HCC) is inviting the public to a community workshop today.

The event is being held at the Cabrillo Pavilion from 5:30-7:30 p.m.

The discussion will center on the lack of affordable housing and ways to deal with the crisis.

Guests will see a power point presentation and then join in a break out session made up of small groups.

Public comments will be made before closing remarks.

There is a registration survey that will allow the committee to learn more about participants.

For more special meeting agenda and information visit https://www.santabarbaraca-gov.zoon/survey