Skip to Content
Santa Barbara - South County

Housing Crisis Committee to hosts workshop in Santa Barbara

By
Published 4:52 pm

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.-The Santa Barbara City Council Housing Crisis Ad Hoc Committee (HCC) is inviting the public to a community workshop today.

The event is being held at the Cabrillo Pavilion from 5:30-7:30 p.m.

The discussion will center on the lack of affordable housing and ways to deal with the crisis.

Guests will see a power point presentation and then join in a break out session made up of small groups.

Public comments will be made before closing remarks.

There is a registration survey that will allow the committee to learn more about participants.

For more special meeting agenda and information visit https://www.santabarbaraca-gov.zoon/survey

Article Topic Follows: Santa Barbara - South County

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Tracy Lehr

Tracy Lehr is a reporter and the weekend anchor for News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Tracy, click here

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content