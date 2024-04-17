Aero Hangers on Airport Commission Agenda

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.-Historic airport hangers are the subject of a restoration study.

The General Western Aero Hangars Restoration Analysis Study is being presented to the Airport Commission tonight.

The commission will also learn about its environmental review, and efforts to include the public in the discussion.

Some people consider the original hangers part of local aviation history.

When General Western Aircraft Corp. moved to Goleta in the 1930s Frederick Stearns built the hangers.

Stearns is the namesake for the Santa Barbara Wharf.

Historians say the hangers were used to build the first propeller planes.

One of those propellers is by the old Airport Administration building's flag pole.

A dedication plaque reads: "The airport is dedicated to the memory of the pilots and the air crews of the Unities State Marine Corps. trained at this station, who gave their lives to their country. 'Semper Fidelis' May 30, 1948."

WWII veterans used the airport as an airbase and used the hangers as makeshift barracks.

They are located in the corner of the airport near Hollister and Fairview.

Santa Barbara Airport Director Chris Hastert enjoys learning about their history.

'There are very few airports that have the original building that were associated with the airport on them and the fact that this goes all the way back to 1931," said Hastert, " There's a lot of stories im sure that could be told about those two buildings and so anything that we can do to preserve them we would definitely like to proceed down the path."

One old photo donated by Tom Smotherman shows Amelia Earhart on a plane right in front of the Aero Hangers.

The effort to save them has options including restoring and reusing them, relocating them, and combining them into one hanger.

Members of the Airport Commission are discussing all the options today.

Financing a plan will take time and money.

Historians are trying to spread the word.

For more information visit https://www.SantaBarbaraCA.gob or https://www.FLYSBA.com

