SLO County Supervisor Adam Hill hospitalized

San Luis Obispo County

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. - San Luis Obispo County officials confirm 3rd District Supervisor Adam Hill was hospitalized.

County Administrative Officer Wade Horton said Thursday morning that Hill was taken to the hospital Wednesday.

Horton did not answer any questions about why Hill was hospitalized for privacy reasons.

The announcement comes as San Luis Obispo County elections officials continue to count ballots for the 3rd District Supervisor race.

On Monday, new results showed Hill leading in the election 51.29% to 48.71% over challenger Stacy Korsgaden.

This is a developing story; we will bring you updates as they come into our newsroom.