Weed abatement program inspections to begin May 13

PASO ROBLES, Calif. – The Paso Robles Fire & Emergency Services is reminding citizens about upcoming inspections for fire hazards on May 13.

These inspections are part of the City's weed abatement program looking to decrease fire hazards from vegetative growth and burnable material build-up.

The following information comes from a PRFES press release:

Property owners must adhere to the following requirements for their homes under 10 acres:

that may be green now but dries later. Remove all cuttings. Clear all dead leaves, weeds, brush, trees, and tree limbs.

Remove excess trash, wood, or other combustibles from the property.

any roadway, 10 feet from any driveway, and a minimum of 100 feet around all structures. Clearance shall be a minimum of fifty feet around oak trees.

eighteen inches in height may be maintained where necessary on slopes at or above fortyfive degrees to stabilize the soil and prevent erosion. These requirements are for all portions of your property, including your back yard.

Properties must be cleared of hazardous fuels year-round.

Owners of properties over 10 acres must follow these requirements:

roadway, 10 feet from any driveway, and a minimum of 100 feet around all structures. Orchards/vineyards shall be mowed or disced to a distance of fifty feet on both sides of any

roadway. Abatement work under the dripline of an oak tree shall not disturb the soil.

Properties must be cleared of hazardous fuels year-round.

Exemptions to this ordinance include those growing hay or grain awaiting harvest or any uncut hay or grain or fenced pastures where livestock will reduce weeds and grasses significantly.

Questions about the program can be asked via phone at 805-227-7560.