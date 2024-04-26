Skip to Content
San Luis Obispo International Film Festival celebrates 30 years of movies

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. – The San Luis Obispo International Film Festival is celebrating 30 years of movies on the central coast.

The festival kicked off Thursday night with an opening night celebration and a special screening of the film "Ghostlight" at the Fremont Theatre.

The festivities continued on Friday with "Surf Nite in SLO." The unique event started in 2006 and showcases films that celebrate surfing. Friday's feature film at the Fremont Theatre is "Trilogy: News Wave." The film follows three elite surfers traveling to remote destinations in search of the most pristine waves. 

Actor Josh Brolin was expected to attend Friday's night event but canceled due to being sick according to festival organizers. 

The six night event will feature films from around the world.

On Saturday Actress Heater Graham will be awarded King Vidor Award at Hotel San Luis Obispo at 1 p.m.

The festival will showcase films that celebrate skate culture and the skateboarding community at the "Community of Skate" event at the Fremont Theatre on Sunday at 5:30 p.m.

