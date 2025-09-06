Oxnard High inducts three grads into Hall of Fame

OXNARD, Calif. (KEYT)-Even local high schools have Hall of Fames.

Oxnard High Schools inductees rode in cool cars during halftime at Friday night's football game.

The Yellowjackets inducted Florencia Ramirez, Genevieve Flores-Haro and Dr. Elisa Lisako Jones-Mckyer.

Ramirez is an award winning writer and podcaster.

Her latest book is Eat Less Water. She is working on a new book entitled Kitchen Activist.

Flores-Haro is the Associate Director at the nonprofit Mixteco Indigena Community Organizing Project known as MICOP, the co-founder of 805 UndocuFUnd and the Board President of the Oxnard Union High School District.

Professor Lisako Jones-McKeyer is the Associate Dean for Climate and Diversity at Texas A & M.

Oxnard High School Principal Ted Lawrence honored them in the auditorium before the game where they each had a chance to talk about their journeys.

"As an adult I continue to do what O.H.S. taught me to do and that is to take ideas and bring them life," said Ramirez.

"For the next generation of Yellowjackets I just want to leave you with this: take up space," said Flores-Haro, " you voice matters."

"I would not be where I am today if not for the assistance of passionate and dediciated teachers who recognized something in me." said Dr. Lisako Jones-McKyer.

After the induction they had a chance to see former teachers and classmates and take photos before the football game.

The principal said the Hall of Fame photos are located outside his office.

For more information visit https://oxnardhigh.us and https:florenciaramirez.com , https://mictexo.org and https://public-health.tamu.edu