Back to school at Santa Barbara City College brings thousands of students to the campus and on line

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - After COVID redirected thousands of students from Santa Barbara City College to remote locations, they are coming back to the campus with the start of a new school year.

Interim President Helen Benjamin is back for her second assignment as the college Board of Trustees seeks a permanent president.

The school has issued this advisory to staff and students in messaging and on its website:

Based on the passage of Board Resolution No. 1 - COVID-19 Immunization, “full” COVID-19 vaccination is required by October 1, 2021; all students, employees, and members of the public should have their second shot of Pfizer or Moderna - or their first shot of Johnson & Johnson - vaccine by Sept. 17th in order to qualify for full vaccination by October 1st. Immunization verification must be provided to SBCC as a condition of:

Entering an SBCC campus building

Attending an in-person SBCC class

Using a service located off-campus

This applies to all students, employees, and members of the public unless they have obtained an approved exemption based on medical, disability, religious grounds, or a deferral based on pregnancy

