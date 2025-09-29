Lawyers react to Montecito Union School sex abuse settlement dating back to the 1970s

MONTECITO, Calif. (KEYT) – Lawyers representing brothers who accused a former Montecito Union School principal of sexually abusing them in the 1970s expected to jury selection to begin jury selection this week, but the school announced a multi-million dollar settlement over the weekend.

The Montecito Union School District Board of Trustees issued a statement that said the $7.5 million settlement does not include an admission of guilt.

The statement said it approved the settlement to protect its instructional program and to keep the focus on students.

The principal accused is the late Stanford Kerr, the victims are brothers who said they were abused by Kerr at different times during their 4th, 5th and 6th grade years at M.US.

Their attorneys Timothy C.Hale of Nye Stirling Hale Miller and Sweet and John B. Richard and Mishelle Sotelo of the Law Office of John B. Richards said Assembly Bill 218 opened a three year revival window for victims to speak out and file claims.

"The courage these men showed coming forward and that they were told at a very young age what bad kids they were, one in particular was told he was the worst student in the school, he carried that with him for the rest of his life and devastated both his relationship with his brother and his family members and how he looked at himself and then to deal with the litigation where the school district attorneys are telling him he is making this all up, this is really a fabrication, it really re-victimized him, so that fact that he has hung in there and obtained the settlement both deserve a ton of credit for showing the courage to do that," said Hale.

The principal who died in the summer of 2013 served as Superintendent-Principal of Montecito Union School for 25 years and worked in a number of local schools during his career.

"His name was Stanford Kerr and he was at a number of schools in the county he was at an elementary school in Gaviota, he was at an elementary school in Carpinteria and he finished at the Montecito Union School, so he was in the county for a long time," said Hale.

The money is one of the largest settlements of its kind on the Central Coast, but their attorneys said they didn't do it for money.

Hale said the younger brother was abused for a longer period of time.

The settlement was for $7.5 [million] the older brother received $1.5 million, the younger brother received $6 million and we are hoping it is just going to change their lives because their lives have been chaos since this abuse took place, we are hoping it restores and give them some sense of justice and bring a little peace to their lives, that is the hope."

Sotello said they are hoping the settlement gives them some sense of justice and brings them a little peace in their lives.

"I think it is great for the clients because we were really focused on empowering by healing during this entire experience," said Sotelo.

She said evidence is often hard to come by in cases like this.

"There was a thing that came up about the lack of written evidence but rape and sexual abuse is a crime that is done in isolation, that is a huge factor and there is rarely a paper trail that really solidifies that this event did occur, so it is great for the clients that they were able to get this settlement," said Sotelo.

Richard said MUSD is taking responsibility for what happened long ago.

He calls it social accountability where institutions and people take responsibility.

"Our clients have lived with this for 47 years and so I think that is another part of this thing that is really gratifying to be there for people who would have never come forward. If it weren't for AB218, which has had a lot of critics about opening up this 3-year look back window, but it opened it up to a time in the '70s when there was no training on what was inappropriate, nothing about whether a principal could have their door closed or locked or anything like that," said Richard, "I really think this story that this case has been a story of why AB 218 was so important."

California AB 218 window closed in 2022, but claims can be looked at on a case by case basis going forward.

MUS District officials chose not to comment further but sent the following to parents:

"MUS issued the following statement: MUS Reaches $7.5 Million Settlement to Protect Instructional Program and Keep Focus on Students The Board of Trustees has approved a settlement of $7.5 million to resolve litigation arising from alleged sexual abuse by a former staff member between 1972 and 1978. The agreement includes no admission of liability. We are deeply mindful of the enduring pain caused by sexual abuse and feel for any person who has experienced such abuse. Together, as a community, we share the responsibility to protect and care for our children. We hold deep respect for any individual impacted and hope for their healing and peace. The Board’s decision to settle was made to protect our students and our instructional program. While we were prepared to mount a vigorous defense, the possibility of significantly larger verdicts is well documented in sexual abuse cases throughout California. Such a verdict could have substantially diminished our ability to serve students now and well into the future. Because the District does not have insurance coverage for these historic claims, continued litigation created exceptional financial vulnerability. Settling now allows us to stabilize operations and remain focused on today’s students. Student safety, well-being, and academic success continue to be our top priorities. We continuously refine our policies, conduct rigorous background checks, and train staff on mandatory reporting obligations. All staff members receive comprehensive and regular training to prevent sexual abuse and to report any concern immediately to the appropriate authorities. No current employees were employed by the District during the 1970s. Operationally, we plan to manage the financial impact by implementing a hiring freeze, seeking to reduce staffing when natural attrition occurs, using funds previously designated for capital repair projects for operational costs, and working collaboratively to make other changes. While we face some financial challenges ahead, agreeing to this settlement now means that we do not have to consider layoffs. Our mission is to launch inspired thinkers who positively impact the world. Resolving this lawsuit enables us to move forward and stay focused on that mission — delivering excellent teaching, robust student support, and a safe, welcoming school for every child. The strength of our community lies in how we move through challenges together. In doing so, we reflect the values we aspire to each day at MUS — kindness, respect, and integrity. Sincerely, Susannah Osley, MUSD Board President Anthony Ranii, Superintendent"

