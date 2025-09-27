Montecito Union School settles alleged sex abuse cases dating back to the 1970s

MONTECITO, Calif. (KEYT) Montecito Union School announced it reached a multi-million dollar settlement in cases of alleged sex abuse by a former staff member in the 1970s.

MUS issued the following statement: MUS Reaches $7.5 Million Settlement to Protect Instructional Program and Keep Focus on Students

The Board of Trustees has approved a settlement of $7.5 million to resolve litigation arising from alleged sexual abuse by a former staff member between 1972 and 1978. The agreement includes no admission of liability.

We are deeply mindful of the enduring pain caused by sexual abuse and feel for any person who has experienced such abuse. Together, as a community, we share the responsibility to protect and care for our children. We hold deep respect for any individual impacted and hope for their healing and peace.

The Board’s decision to settle was made to protect our students and our instructional program. While we were prepared to mount a vigorous defense, the possibility of significantly larger verdicts is well documented in sexual abuse cases throughout California. Such a verdict could have substantially diminished our ability to serve students now and well into the future. Because the District does not have insurance coverage for these historic claims, continued litigation created exceptional financial vulnerability. Settling now allows us to stabilize operations and remain focused on today’s students.

Student safety, well-being, and academic success continue to be our top priorities. We continuously refine our policies, conduct rigorous background checks, and train staff on mandatory reporting obligations. All staff members receive comprehensive and regular training to prevent sexual abuse and to report any concern immediately to the appropriate authorities. No current employees were employed by the District during the 1970s.

Operationally, we plan to manage the financial impact by implementing a hiring freeze, seeking to reduce staffing when natural attrition occurs, using funds previously designated for capital repair projects for operational costs, and working collaboratively to make other changes. While we face some financial challenges ahead, agreeing to this settlement now means that we do not have to consider layoffs.

Our mission is to launch inspired thinkers who positively impact the world. Resolving this lawsuit enables us to move forward and stay focused on that mission — delivering excellent teaching, robust student support, and a safe, welcoming school for every child.

The strength of our community lies in how we move through challenges together. In doing so, we reflect the values we aspire to each day at MUS — kindness, respect, and integrity.

Sincerely,

Susannah Osley, MUSD Board President

Anthony Ranii, Superintendent