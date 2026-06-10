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Santa Barbara - South County

Fresh Asphalt Smooths Over One of the Busiest Streets in Santa Barbara

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Published 3:14 pm

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (KEYT). - One of Santa Barbara's busiest streets is getting a smooth makeover.

If you have been out in the middle of the night you have seen the construction crews working on several closed off blocks of Anacapa Street, a segment at a time.
They have been paving from Cota Street to Micheltorena Street with heavy equipment and truck loads of asphalt for hours each night.
This project has been months in the planning, but since it is such a well used street during the day, the night time hours were the most efficient.
Some of the side streets have also been getting a smoother driving surface including parts of Anapamu Street .
The city scheduled this to be done in time for the Summer Solstice and Old Spanish Days events coming up during the crowded summer months.

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John Palminteri

John Palminteri is senior reporter for KEYT News Channel 3-12. To learn more about John, click here.

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