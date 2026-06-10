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Window Design Contest Dazzling Up Lompoc Businesses For 250th Independence Day

Window Design Contest Draws Lompoc Businesses Together For 250th Independence Day
Jarrod Zinn
Window Design Contest Draws Lompoc Businesses Together For 250th Independence Day
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today at 12:22 pm
Published 12:39 pm

LOMPOC, Calif. (KEYT) - As the weather warms up, so do summer activities on the Central Coast.

This year, Lompoc’s business window decorating contest is themed around the nation’s semiquincentennial anniversary as an independent nation, and local businesses have added some patriotic flare to their storefronts.

Any business with a large, street-facing window can participate, and the application deadline is June 22nd.

The Lompoc Beautification and Appearance Commission anticipate announcing the contest’s winners by the first of July.

Winners of first, second, and third place, as well as a “best overall” category will be chosen.

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Jarrod Zinn

Jarrod is a North County Reporter for News Channel 3-12. For more about Jarrod, click here.

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