Craig Case Found Guilty in $690K Montecito Elder Fraud and Theft Case

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – A Santa Barbara jury on Thursday found local security company owner and part-time TV host Craig Case guilty on 63 of 64 counts, including conspiracy, theft from an elder, grand theft of personal property, money laundering, failure to file tax returns, identity theft, fraud, and laundering in excess of $150,000.

The only charge for which Case was not convicted was forgery (relating to a concealed weapons permit.)

Closing arguments in the case were delivered Monday regarding allegations that Case illegally obtained $690,000 from the late Constance McCormack Fearing of Montecito.

Case secured the short-term, no-term loans through Nancy Coglizer, who had power of attorney over Fearing's estate and previously pleaded guilty to related charges. The loans, written by Coglizer, were mostly in the form of $5,000 checks—amounts small enough to avoid triggering oversight from financial institutions that monitor large deposits or cash withdrawals.

According to the district attorney, Coglizer was battling an alcohol problem and other personal issues at the time the checks were written during frequent meetings with Case. The transactions took place between 2018 and 2021.

Case has been in custody since July 2023.