Coast Guard called out after a suspicious boat crashes into Ventura coast

VENTURA COUNTY, Calif. - A suspicious boat emerged from the afternoon fog Tuesday along the Rincon on the upper end of the Ventura County coast.

It had rammed into a rock wall and was breaking up.

The small vessel, sometimes referred to as a panga boat, is often associated with drug or human smuggling operations out of Mexico.

The U.S. Coast Guard Blackfin, an 87 foot patrol boat stationed in Santa Barbara and a Coast Guard helicopter were called to the area to look for anyone associated with the vessel.

No one was found.

The location was shrouded in dense fog most of the day.

The vessel was located by Harry Rabin and environmental researchers with Reef Guardians who were working in the area at the time.

The vessel was powered by two outboard motors.