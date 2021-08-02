Kristin Smart’s mother questioned during first day of preliminary hearing

Crime

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. – Paul and Ruben Flores appeared in court Monday as the preliminary hearing in the Kristin Smart murder case began. The hearing began with emotional testimony from Denise Smart, Kristin's mother.

The mother of Smart was called as the first witness of the preliminary hearing. She fielded questions from the prosecution and talked about her close relationship with Kristin.

Denise spoke about her other children, their close relationships together and how Kristin missed out on her siblings' major milestones and accomplishments: graduations, weddings, and the births of multiple nieces and nephews.

She also spoke about the continuing struggle she and her husband Stan experienced as they "tried everything they could" to find her after she disappeared.

During Paul Flores' defense attorney Robert Sanger's cross examination of Denise Smart, it was said Kristin was applying for jobs as a model under the nickname Roxy in the U.S. and overseas including in Thailand. Sanger alleged that Smart struggled academically at Cal Poly and was in danger of flunking out. In a previous hearing, Sanger floated the idea that Smart may still be alive.

Despite the murder charges, the body of Kristin Smart has not been recovered. Although rare, the San Luis Obispo County District Attorney's office has successfully prosecuted murder cases without a body in the past.

Paul Flores has been charged for the murder of Smart and his father, Ruben Flores, faces charges as an accessory. The two have pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The two were arrested back in April as part of the decades-long investigation into the disappearance of Smart.

Paul Flores is believed to be the last person to see the Cal Poly freshman alive. He is accused of killing Smart during an attempted rape in his Cal Poly dorm room. Ruben Flores is alleged to have helped conceal Smart's body.

The preliminary hearing is expected to take three weeks. Your NewsChannel will have reporters in court throughout the process.

The preliminary hearing will determine if there is enough evidence for the case to go to trial.

