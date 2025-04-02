U.S. Attorney for the Central District of California sworn in this morning after resigning Assembly seat

LOS ANGELES, Calif. – The Trump Administration has appointed a new U.S. Attorney for the Central District of California, former member of the California Assembly for the 63rd District, Bill Essayli.

According to the 63rd District's Capitol Office, Essayli resigned his position in the state legislature at 8 p.m., Tuesday night noting his appointment as the U.S. Attorney for the Central District of California.

The letter below was sent to Speaker Rivas Tuesday announcing the resignation.

The Central District of California is the nation's most populous district serving almost 20 million people and containing seven counties, including Santa Barbara, Ventura, and Los Angeles - California's most populous county.

The position of U.S. Attorney for the Central District of California has been held by Joseph T. McNally on an interim basis after former-U.S. Attorney Martin Estrada resigned from his position in January of this year days before the inauguration of President Trump.

Estrada served as U.S. Attorney for the Central District of California since his nomination to the position and unanimous Senate confirmation on Sep. 13, 2022, and was the first U.S. Attorney of Central American heritage in the country's history detailed the Department of Justice at the time of his resignation.

California's 63rd Assembly District is in Riverside County and the informational webpage has been updated to reflect the vacancy.

The Governor's Office confirmed Wednesday that it will issue a proclamation declaring a special election within the next 14 days for the 63rd Assembly District's open seat.