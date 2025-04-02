Skip to Content
California

U.S. Attorney for the Central District of California sworn in this morning after resigning Assembly seat

KEYT
By
Published 11:52 am

LOS ANGELES, Calif. – The Trump Administration has appointed a new U.S. Attorney for the Central District of California, former member of the California Assembly for the 63rd District, Bill Essayli.

According to the 63rd District's Capitol Office, Essayli resigned his position in the state legislature at 8 p.m., Tuesday night noting his appointment as the U.S. Attorney for the Central District of California.

The letter below was sent to Speaker Rivas Tuesday announcing the resignation.

The Central District of California is the nation's most populous district serving almost 20 million people and containing seven counties, including Santa Barbara, Ventura, and Los Angeles - California's most populous county.

The position of U.S. Attorney for the Central District of California has been held by Joseph T. McNally on an interim basis after former-U.S. Attorney Martin Estrada resigned from his position in January of this year days before the inauguration of President Trump.

Estrada served as U.S. Attorney for the Central District of California since his nomination to the position and unanimous Senate confirmation on Sep. 13, 2022, and was the first U.S. Attorney of Central American heritage in the country's history detailed the Department of Justice at the time of his resignation.

California's 63rd Assembly District is in Riverside County and the informational webpage has been updated to reflect the vacancy.

The Governor's Office confirmed Wednesday that it will issue a proclamation declaring a special election within the next 14 days for the 63rd Assembly District's open seat.

Article Topic Follows: California
appointment
Bill Essayli
CALIFORNIA
California Assembly
Department of Justice
Joseph T. McNally
KEYT
Los Angeles County
Martin Estrada
Office of California Governor
san luis obispo county
santa barbara county
Trump Administration
U.S. Attorney's Office for the Central District of Calfornia
ventura county

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Andrew Gillies

Andrew is a Digital Content Producer and Assignment Desk Assistant for News Channel 3-12. For more about Andrew, click here.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content