U.S. Attorney for the Central District of California Martin Estrada resigns from his position

LOS ANGELES, Calif. - On Tuesday, U.S. Attorney for the Central District of California Martin Estrada tendered his resignation to the President of the United States and the U.S. Attorney General.

Mr. Estrada's term as the chief prosecutor for California's Central District will end effective Jan. 17, 2025, stated a press release from the Department of Justice issued Tuesday.

According to the Department of Justice, the acting U.S. Attorney for the Central District of California will be Joseph T. McNally.

"As the child of immigrants from Guatemala, neither my family nor I could ever have believed that I would one day have the opportunity to serve as United States Attorney in service to the greatest country in the world," said Mr. Estrada Tuesday. "To say that serving in this position has been an honor would be a profound understatement. Giving back to the community where I grew up and that I love so dearly – and doing so alongside such talented and generous attorneys and staff – has been the greatest privilege of my life."

Mr. Estrada has served as U.S. Attorney for the Central District of California since his nomination to the position and unanimous Senate confirmation on Sep. 13, 2022, and was the first U.S. Attorney of Central American heritage in the country's history detailed the Department of Justice.

According to the Central District of California, Estrada prioritized outreach during his tenure by establishing the Community Service and Outreach Committee and, as a fluent Spanish speaker, provided Spanish language segments of public press conferences and interviews he gave to members of the press.

In his announcement, Mr. Estrada highlighted notable casework throughout his career that focused on matters including hate crimes, civil rights, violent crime, national security, synthetic drugs, financial crimes, and environmental justice

Mr. Estrada is a native Southern Californian and graduated magna cum laude receiving a B.A. from the University of California at Irvine and graduated with distinction from Stanford Law School.

The Central District is the nation's most populous district serving almost 20 million people and containing seven counties, including Santa Barbara and Los Angeles - California's most populated county.

Estrada's announcement comes at a particularly notable time with the inauguration of President-Elect Donald Trump just days away and a host of evolving demands on law enforcement in the nation's most populous state.

The U.S. Attorney's Office for the Central District of California told Your News Channel that Mr. Estrada has not yet decided his future employment plans.