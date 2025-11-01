Witches Gather for Once a Year Lunch Full of Mystery in Santa Barbara

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (KEYT) - About 40 witches took a lunch break together in Santa Barbara and they even let a few warlocks join them on Friday to celebrate Halloween. Not everything about the gathering was revealed and probing questions were rejected.

Artist Patricia Chidlaw and her friends first started getting dressed up and doing this over 20 years ago.

They chose Andersen's Danish Bakery and Restaurant on State Street downtown and they got plenty of looks for the first meal.

Then they let the idea slide for awhile, before deciding to do a revival.

Chidlaw said, "and then we forgot all about it until a few years later I was remembering that was a great idea. Let's restart the luncheon. I think the idea is that we are supposed to be getting ready for the evening."

We asked where the evening would take them, but were told that answer was a dark secret in the witch community.

Many of the witches have come back annually, but this year a few new ones flew in.

They had brooms, and trendy hair colors beyond the traditional black attire.

The lunch is open to any willing witch or warlock in case you are interested in attending next year.

