Thomas Towing and Los Amigos Mix share their load of toys with the Unity Shoppe

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Towing companies know how to respond to a need, and Thomas Towing in Santa Barbara rallied this month to collect toys for the Unity Shoppe.

They were delivered just before Christmas to replenish the shelves that had many young visitors in the last few weeks.

Earlier this month, the toy collection took place in a one day spree around Santa Barbara and Goleta. The Los Amigos Mix DJ's were on board with their holiday music, Santa and a spectacular blast of energy at multiple collection points.

All the toys gathered up were delivered last week to the Unity Shoppe and received by CEO Angela Miller-Bevan. She said the community generosity for the holidays and the Unity Shoppe year-round was tremendous.

This is the fourth year for the Thomas Towing - Los Amigos Mix drive.