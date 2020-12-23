Santa Maria police make arrest in deadly shooting

News

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - Santa Maria police made an arrest Wednesday in connection with a recent deadly shooting in the city.

Kevin Nunez-Escamilla, 20, was killed on Friday in the 800 block of West Donovan Road near Railroad.

On Wednesday, Santa Maria police announced investigators made an arrest in the shooting. Detectives tracked the person to the town of Lindsey, which is located in Tulare County. The Tulare Sheriff's Department assisted, and detectives arrested a 20-year-old man from Santa Maria on suspicion of murder.

The man was taken back to Santa Maria and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail. He is being held on $2 million bail.

The shooting happened just before 4:30 p.m. Friday. Police received reports of gunshots in the area. Officers arrived on scene and found Nunez-Escamilla, who had been shot. He later died from his injuries.

Kevin Nunez-Escamilla was identified as the victim in a deadly shooting. (Santa Maria Police Department)

