Santa Maria police looking for suspect in fatal shooting

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - Santa Maria police are asking for the public's help in finding the suspect(s) involved in a fatal shooting on Friday.

On Friday at around 4:22 p.m., Santa Maria police responded to the 800 block of West Donovan Road in response to gunshots being heard in the area.

At arrival, police found a man with a gunshot wound.

The suspect, or suspects, fled the scene before police arrived.

The victim died from his injuries.

He was identified as 20 year old Kevin Nunez-Escamilla from Santa Maria.

Santa Maria police are investigating this shooting.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting is urged to contact Detective Preast at 805-928-3781 ext. 1683 or the tipline at 805-928-3781 ext. 2577.