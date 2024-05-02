A milder Friday ahead of a cooler weekend

After a warm Thursday, temperatures will drop as we head into the weekend. On Friday, low temperatures will be in the 40s to 50s. Highs will be mostly in the 60s on the coast, and in the 70s to low 80s in valleys.

The marine layer will be more extensive Friday morning, especially on the south coast. By Friday night, onshore flow will increase and the marine layer will deepen more, covering several valley areas.

Temperatures will lower further into the weekend with a slight chance of rain. Rain chances are better north of Point Conception. Rain totals should stay under a quarter of an inch, with most rain falling on Saturday afternoon.

On Sunday, temperatures will be a couple of degrees cooler across the region. We have potential to match record low temperatures. Many cities will be in the uppers 50s to mid 60s.

With our weekend system, wind will be more of a hazard than the rain. West to northwest winds will develop between Sunday and Monday. Wind Advisories are likely.

A warming trend will return on Monday. Warm temperatures and dry conditions will last through the work week.