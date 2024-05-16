Skip to Content
Weather conditions follow pattern for Friday

Overcast skies will be the trend Friday and into the weekend. The marine layer will be most prominent along the coast. The interior has a chance of clearer skies Friday, but once the ridge of high pressure shifts, temperatures will decrease into the weekend.

Temperatures for Friday will continue to be in the mid to high 60s along the coast. The interior will have temperatures in the low to mid 70s.

As we head into the next week, weather patterns are looking similar. May gray could last through the end of the month. There is no rain in the forecast and no warnings, watches or advisories.

