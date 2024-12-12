Steady weather conditions Friday, tracking the next system of rain

Temperatures will be steady on Friday, potentially rising a degree or two depending on your micro climate. Some areas may not see any change in temperature. As the low pressure system moves out Thursday, we prepare for a quick ridge on Friday, bringing early morning fog and sunshine by the afternoon. However, for Thursday a wind advisory is in place until 6 p.m. Santa Barbara county beaches, Santa Barbara interior mountains and Santa Ynez western and eastern mountain range. Wind speeds are expected to be 15-30 mph with gusts up to 45-50 mph.

Overnight lows will be chilly and the northern part of the region and interior mountains have the possibility to wake up to frost. As of now, no frost advisories have been issued, but we will continue to track any changes.

Friday will be rather pleasant, one of those days where in the sun it is warm, but in the shade it is cold. A beach hazards statement and high surf advisory is in place through out the Central Coast. Breaking waves are expected to be 10-13 feet with high tides. The beach hazards statement will end on Sunday at 4 p.m. so if headed to the beach through the weekend, do be alert and stay safe.

Temperatures on Friday will be in the 60s through out the Central Coast, with some areas struggling to get out of the 50 degree range.

We are tracking the next system, set to arrive Saturday. An atmospheric river is headed to the northern part of the region and the Central Coast will get remnants of the atmospheric river. Saturday will be a cool and rainy day as temperatures drop a couple degrees further, winds will pick up as well, but expected to be below advisory levels. Rain totals for North of Point Conception will see three quarters of an inch of rain, while South of Point Conception will get the possibility of a quarter of an inch. It will be a quick moving system and rain will only stick around for the day into the evening. By Sunday, northern Central Coast will have a little more rain early Sunday, before clearing begins.