Fantastic Friday, wet weekend ahead

Happy Friday! A ridge of high pressure will cause clear skies and slightly warmer temperatures. We stay dry for the day and it is the perfect way to kick-start our weekend. Highs climb into the upper 50s and 60s and a few areas of fog arise in the morning, mainly in northern communities. Winds lighten up and its a great evening for a beach walk with a beautiful sunset on tap. Avoid getting into the eater as a High Surf Advisory and Beach Hazard Statement are still in effect. Waves could be 10-13FT and minor coastal flooding is possible through the weekend. Overnight lows cool into the 30s and 40s and clouds increase ahead of our next storm.

System number two arrives by Saturday. This is will be the tail end of an atmospheric river impacting the northern portion of California. The system loses steam by the time it tracks south and makes it to the Central Coast, but will still bring measurable rainfall to the area. Expect a quarter to half an inch of rainfall for San Luis Obispo counties while only a tenth of an inch or less will drop in Santa Barbara. Models have sped up timing and lessened rain amount from yesterday, so expect light rain early in the morning and drying out by late lunch. Winds will be breezy and close to advisory levels. Snow levels fall, but minimal impacts expected in higher terrain.

We begin the drying trend heading into Sunday, although we can rule out a small pop up shower. The next system pushed down from the north heading into Monday and will bring even less rainfall. Expect a similar setup to Thursday where a quarter of an inch will fall in northern communities and only trace amounts here in Santa Barbara. Each passing front leaves temperatures in the 50s and 60s and drying begins by Tuesday. Our next weather pattern shift arrives with Santa Ana winds Wednesday.