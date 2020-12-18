Santa Maria police investigate shooting that killed one

Crime

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - Santa Maria police are investigating a shooting that took place along Donovan Road Friday evening and left one person dead.

Officers said they received reports of gun fire near the 800 block of West Donovan Road.

Police said they located one man at the scene who is confirmed to have died, upgrading this to a homicide investigation.

A crime scene was established and the investigation is underway.

Police said there is currently no known danger to the community.

Donovan is expected to remain closed over the next few hours while officers invesigate.

