Extra caution needed during rise in confirmed COVID-19 cases in Santa Barbara

News

SANTA BARBARA, Calif — Santa Barbara’s confirmed COVID-19 cases have gone up. In the last four days Santa Barbara County Public Health stated there have been 43 more confirmed cases. And active cases has nearly doubled from 34 to 63 of Santa Barbara residents.

Finney’s Crafthouse is practicing the Santa Barbara County Public Health precautions plus adding an extra one, taking your temperature. On top of staying six feet apart from other guests and wearing a face covering while walking in or out, your temperature needs to be under 99.8 degrees.

Downtown Santa Barbara is working with the city to post more educational signs. This week the California Department of Public Health told Santa Barbara County health officials we need more signs about physical distancing and wearing face coverings. On Thursday Governor Gaven Newsom said Californians have to wear face covering in public spaces.

All of these measure are to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Before you go into a business, you can check the posted signs about what safety precautions the business takes.