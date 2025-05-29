Tourists are Traveling for Weather, Hospitality and Architecture this Summer

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – The trends may be shifting from those looking for just white sand beaches or pamper-forward resorts. Architecture may be the foundation of some travel plans.

The Visit Santa Barbara 2025 Annual General Meeting makes that connection. It focuses on the intersection of hospitality and the architectural heritage of Santa Barbara.

Local tourism leaders describe how Santa Barbara is one of the perfect locations for that type of offering. Local historian, Neal Graffy, discusses how the city's architecture was shaped in the 100 years since the 1925 earthquake. The region has Spanish Colonial Revival style buildings in all directions.

Some of the area’s most iconic landmarks, include Old Mission Santa Barbara and the Santa Barbara County Courthouse.

May is California Tourism Month. It celebrates the role of tourism to the Santa Barbara South Coast.

The industry generates more than $2.24 billion annually, including $82.9 million in tax revenue and supports more than 15,000 local jobs.

“As the summer travel season approaches, Visit Santa Barbara’s Annual General Meeting shines a spotlight on the South Coast’s tourism industry,” Kathy Janega-Dykes, president/CEO of Visit Santa Barbara, said. “Tourism is essential to the Santa Barbara South Coast, driving economic prosperity, supporting thousands of jobs in a wide variety of businesses and enhancing the vibrancy of our region.”

Janega-Dykes will discuss the state of the South Coast tourism industry and travel trends, followed by a presentation by Neal Graffy on Santa Barbara’s architectural heritage – which will commemorate 100 years since the 1925 earthquake that shaped the region’s Spanish Colonial Revival style.

She says, "from the red-tiled roofs to the white stucco walls, Santa Barbara’s architecture tells a story that continues to captivate visitors from around the world.”

Graffy will deliver this year’s keynote address. He has written numerous monographs and books on Santa Barbara history and is a guest lecturer and former board member at the Santa Barbara Historical Museum.

Additionally, he has served as chairman of the Santa Barbara County Landmarks Commission and president of the Santa Barbara Corral of Westerners.