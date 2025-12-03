Paseo Nuevo Housing Project Still Alive Despite Frustrating City Hearing

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (KEYT) - One of the more complicated housing hearings in Santa Barbara history left all sides still willing to go forward as a way to convert a portion of the Paseo Nuevo Mall in downtown Santa Barbara.

The project has taken on several different looks in recent months with some fast moving changes in recent days. That upset several council members who were unclear of all the moving parts, paperwork, deals, one-on-one talks, closed-door meetings and ultimatum talk.

The plan presented Tuesday was for 203 market rate housing units, 24 low income units and a high end grocery story where the vacant Macy's store sits on the corner of State St. and Ortega St. in downtown.

The previous plan for 80 affordable units nearby as part of this project is still unclear as a reality or possibility down the road.

The city and the financial company AB Commercial (AllianceBernstein) that is in the driver's seat on the plan are trying to get to a "yes" vote as was mentioned many times during the meeting.

They also want the Macy's side of the project to also be discussed in a larger context with another player on the other end of the mall in the vacant Nordstrom building. Shopoff has a 112 housing project planned there.

It was referred to as a three-legged stool and all three pieces need to be included in the broad discussion. That's where the progress for this partial mall renovation is going now.

Mayor Randy Rowse is urging action now with the plan part of a vital rescue of a sluggish downtown area.

Some councilmembers were frustrated with the missing details along the way before it landed in their laps. One used the word "lie." Another made references to broken promises or deception in the talks.

There was even talk or looking into turning the whole land parcel back to the original owners, the Chumash Native Americans.

A local architect Brian Cearnel did a picture layover comparing this project to the Santa Barbara County Courthouse and the landmark was shrouded by the size, bulk and scale in a way no one had ever seen before. He said too much was stacked on the Ortega St. side and housing should be shared throughout the Paseo like a design you would see in Spain.

(More details, video and pictures will be added here later today.)

