La Misa Del Presidente brought Fiesta unity together for Old Spanish Days at the Old Mission

SANTA BARBARA. Calif. - La Misa Del Presidente is a vital component to Old Spanish Days, bringing with it the religious aspect of this traditional event.

Even before the Fiesta Mass began, those attending were welcomed with a special message from the Chumash community and prayers from 160 years ago from a direct descendant James Yee.

The music from a mariachi band was selected for this holy ceremony.

The Mass was a time to pause from the party atmosphere to reflect on the times we live in, and the times we have lived during past Fiestas.

Father Joe Schwab from the Old Mission Santa Barbara said, "I am proud to be part of a city that is a welcoming city, that believes we have room for people, that we don't have to get rid of people. We have to invite people in to be part of this beautiful experience."

The church was at capacity for this special event.

Many of those attending were coming back to the mission where the Fiesta Pequeña event, which opened Old Spanish Days last night.

An audience of over 5,000 people were on the Mission grounds and across the street at the Rose Garden park for the annual event.

After the mass those inside came out to the courtyard to talk about what they heard inside and what it means to this year's Fiesta.

Laurie Sullivan grew up locally and lives in Virginia these days. "With the Mass talking about community coming together It really touched my heart. And then you have the mariachis playing and lifting us up. It just made me so happy," she said.

Also reflecting, Joanna Sanchez said, "and not only to have us here in the early 1800s and celebrating our history of Rancho California days. Now we're here in 2025, celebrating all over again."

There were many people who attended the mass and reception that come every year and several people who live outside of the area make it an annual visit for this mass, Old Spanish Days and to share in this community celebration they say is one of a kind for them.

The Latest Breaking News, Weather Alerts, Sports and More Anytime On Our Mobile Apps. Keep Up With the Latest Articles by Signing Up for the News Channel 3-12 Newsletter.

