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Santa Barbara - South County

Adam’s Angels launches PB&J program

Adam's Angels launches PB& J program
By
Updated
today at 1:21 am
Published 1:11 am

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (KEYT) Adam's Angels volunteers made hundreds of peanut butter and jelly sandwiches on Monday.

That's the day volunteers are known to pack non-perishable meals, but this week they added sack lunches to their offerings.

They put the PB&Js in ziplocks bags and then brown paper bags to create ready-to-eat meals for the most vulnerable members of the community.

It is part of a new Adam's Angels program.

Volunteers said each simple meal is made with love and served with care.

They plan to  distribute them around the community each week.

For more information visit https://www.adamsangels-sb.org

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Tracy Lehr

Tracy Lehr is a reporter and the weekend anchor for News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Tracy, click here

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