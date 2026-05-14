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DP and SM boys tennis serve up CIF semifinal wins

SM#2 .Hudson Chossek
Entenza Design
Hudson Chossek went 2-1 for San Marcos
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Published 12:00 am

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (KEYT) - Channel League rivals Dos Pueblos and San Marcos will each play for a CIF-Southern Section boys tennis championship in their respective divisions this Friday at the Claremont Club.

CIF-SS Division 4 Semifinals: Dos Pueblos 11, El Segundo 7: Chargers #1 singles player Cieran Tober-Bridges went 2-1 in his matches with both of his victories finishing 6-love.

(Cieran Tober-Bridges dominated two of his opponents. Entenza Design).

The Chargers will play Westlake in the finals at 12:15 p.m.

CIF-SS Division 5 Semifinals: San Marcos 12, Aliso Niguel 6: The Royals three singles players each went 2-1 on the day.

(Royals #1 singles player Braden Stewart won his last two matches. Entenza Design).

(Royals #2 singles player Hudson Chossek continued his strong season. Entenza Design).

The San Marcos doubles team of Jacob Cantrell/Eliot Gray went 3-0.

The Royals play San Clemente in the finals at 1:30 p.m.

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Mike Klan

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