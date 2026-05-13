Bucket Brigade Preparing for Risk of Extreme Weather Ahead

SANTA BARBARA, Calif (KEYT) - The buzz of a Weedwacker echoed off the hills in Elings Park Thursday morning as part of an ongoing fuel maintenance program.

Courtesy: Bucket Brigade

It is part of the fire-wise collaboration between Elings Park, the Santa Barbara Fire Safe Council and, the Bucket Brigade.

"If your neighbor's house catches on fire, the chance of your house burning down goes through the roof. So, you can see we're literally all in this together," said Abe Powell, CEO of the Bucket Brigade.

Members of the nonprofit organization help oversee roughly seven acres at the south-western edge of the park's 230 acres, maintaining the land as a buffer zone.

Powell and his team are also keeping an eye on the weather outlook for the months ahead.

"We're on track for the hottest year since we began recording," said Powell. "Globally it's looking like we could be over 1.7 degrees centigrade above our industrial baseline and that means a great deal of risk for wildfires, for droughts and this winter, for potential flooding."

Climate experts are forecasting a "strong" to "super" El Nino this summer.

"Peak fire season in Southern California is at the end of summer and the beginning of fall. So while we've got this fog, it's a really good time to start reducing the weeds and flammable plants in our yards and start thinking about how we're going to be ready come peak fire season."

Courtesy: Bucket Brigade Courtesy: Bucket Brigade

Members of the Bucket Brigade meet weekly to help thin out dead, dry brush and have put in native plants to help reduce the risk of fires. They also work on the nonprofit's Humanitarian Garden. Produce goes to a number of local places in need including the Unity Shoppe and Santa Barbara Rescue Mission.

Volunteers are always welcome.