Old Spanish Days plans to Revive the Annual Rodeo in a New Location after Cutting Ties with the Earl Warren Showgrounds

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - After economic concerns that could not be worked out, the annual Old Spanish Days Fiesta Stock Horse Show and Rodeo announced it was no longer going to be holding an event at the Earl Warren Showgrounds, but a new plan is in the works.

Old Spanish Days is announcing the Fiesta Rodeo is moving. An announcement is expected at the Santa Barbara Carriage and Western Art Museum with Rodeo Committee Chair Josiah Jenkins revealing the next chapter in the rodeo's rich history.

Earlier this month Old Spanish Days released this statement:

"After a century of tradition, horsemanship, and community celebration, the Fiesta Stock Horse Show & Rodeo has concluded its historic run at Earl Warren Showgrounds following three sold-out centennial PRCA performances in 2024. Unfortunately, due to increasing operational and production challenges, we are unable to sustain this historical Santa Barbara event for the future. For 100 years, this event has honored the legacy of the Santa Barbara Vaquero, bringing together world-class contestants, dedicated sponsors, and passionate local spectators. We are incredibly grateful for the unwavering support that has made this rodeo a cherished part of Old Spanish Days annual celebration in Santa Barbara. While it is difficult to say goodbye, we take immense pride in the impact and memories created over the decades. The Fiesta Stock Horse Show & Rodeo has left a lasting mark on Santa Barbara’s history, celebrating the skill, spirit, and tradition of the Vaquero way of life. Fiesta Stock Horse Show & Rodeo would like to thank you for being part of this incredible journey the past 100 years. Though this chapter closes, the legacy of the Fiesta Rodeo will live on in the hearts of those who have ridden, cheered, and supported it for generations."

Fiesta 2025 runs July 30-August 4 this year. Events and celebrations can be found at sbfiesta.org.