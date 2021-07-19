Bret Michaels performance at Mid-State Fair canceled

Entertainment

PASO ROBLES, Calif. - One of the marquee shows at this year's California Mid-State Fair has been canceled.

Fair organizers announced Monday that singer/songwriter Bret Michaels will not perform as previously planned.

According to the Mid-State Fair, members of Michaels' "touring entourage" have possibly been exposed to COVID-19.

“Of course we are terribly saddened by the news, but the health and safety of the Bret Michaels’ band, our staff and crew, and concert ticket holders is the most important thing," said i nterim Fair CEO Colleen Bojorquez. "We are hopeful that we will be able to reschedule Bret in 2022. We are still very excited to open the gates this Wednesday and are looking forward to a fabulous 2021 Fair.”

Fair organizers said the show was canceled out of an abundance of caution.

Michaels was set to perform on opening night of the fair, kicking off the Bud Light Seltzer concert series at the Chumash Grandstand Arena.

Refunds are already being processed for all those who purchased tickets.

For more information, visit MidStateFair.com.

Despite the cancellation, the California Mid-State Fair still has a full slate of performances scheduled in the coming days.

Dwight Yoakam will perform Thursday, July 22 and Big & Rich will take the stage Friday, July 23. Mexican singer/songwriter Pancho Barrazza will perform on Thursday, July 29. Country music superstars Little Big Town will perform Friday, July 30, and Jason Derulo will close out the concert series on Sunday, August 1.

Uncle Kracker will perform Wednesday, July 28 as part of a free concert for anyone with valid fair admission.