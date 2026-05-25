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CAL FIRE conduct rescue after fall injury near Lopez Lake

CAL FIRE SLO
By
New
today at 8:15 pm
Published 8:18 pm

ARROYO GRANDE, Calif. (KEYT) – CAL FIRE SLO crews rescued someone after a reported fall near Lopez Drive in Arroyo Grande this afternoon.

A helicopter airlifted the patient to an ambulance, where they were taken to the hospital for minor injuries, according to CAL FIRE SLO.

The fall happened at the Lake's Water Treatment Plant and several agencies helped in the response.

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