San Luis Obispo County
Pancho Barrazza to perform at Mid-State Fair

California Mid-State Fair
PASO ROBLES, Calif. - Mexican singer/songwriter Pancho Barrazza will perform at the California Mid-State Fair in July.

A journeyman in the world of regional Mexican music, Barrazza is originally from Juan José Ríos, Sinaloa, Mexico. His music career has spanned three decades with humble beginnings as a music teacher and church choir member. In the years since he's joined forces with popular groups and forged his own solo career. In 2021 he will celebrate 30 years of performing.

Barrazza will perform at the Chumash Grandstand Arena on Thursday, July 29 as part of the Bud Light Seltzer Concert Series.

Tickets go on sale July 1 exclusively on MidStateFair.com. Tickets prices start at $50.50 for general admission and $72.50 for reserved.

California Mid-State Fair has announced three other concerts for the Bud Light Seltzer Concert Series. Dwight Yoakam will perform Thursday, July 22, Big & Rich will take the stage Friday, July 23, and Little Big Town will perform Friday, July 30.

