Music star Uncle Kracker to perform at Mid-State Fair

Entertainment

PASO ROBLES, Calif. - The final act for this year's California Mid-State Fair has been announced.

Country music star Uncle Kracker has been confirmed to perform a concert on Wednesday, July 28, at 7:30 p.m.

The concert will take place in the Chumash Grandstand Arena at the Paso Robles Event Center and is free to attend with fair admission.

Uncle Kracker has been releasing hits for over 20 years, with singles like "Smile," "Follow Me," and "Floatin'."

In following state and county safety guidelines, the overall capacity for the show has been reduced.

The State of California strongly recommends that guests be fully vaccinated, obtain a negative

COVID-19 test prior to attending the event or wear a face covering.

The 2021 California Mid-State Fair runs July 21 through Aug. 1 and is celebrating its 75th anniversary this year.

