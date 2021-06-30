Bret Michaels to perform opening night at Mid-State Fair

Entertainment

PASO ROBLES, Calif. - The California Mid-State Fair announced Wednesday that Bret Michaels will perform on the opening night of the fair.

The celebrated rock singer/songwriter will open the Bud Light Seltzer Concert Series with a performance on Wednesday, July 21.

Known best as the frontman of hard rock band Poison, Michaels has carved out his own solo music career and has experienced a rebirth as an award-winning philanthropist and humanitarian.

“We knew we needed to get an artist for Opening Night who would embrace the spirit of our re-opening and we couldn’t think of a better artist than Bret Michaels," Fair Interim CEO Colleen Bojorquez said in a news release. "An artist who wants to make the night a true celebration of not only our state but those frontline workers, first responders, military, teachers, and utility workers who spent the last year working tirelessly for us all. With a set list that includes both his solo and Poison hits, including number one songs "Every Rose Has its Thorn" and "Nothin’ But a Good Time," the party-vibe will be in full effect.”

Michaels’ “Nothin’ But A Good Vibe” summer concert will take place at the Chumash Grandstand Arena at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets start at $40.50 for general admission and $72.50 for reserved. Tickets go on sale exclusively on midstatefair.com Thursday at 10 a.m.

In honor of the fair's 75th anniversary, the first 75 people to people to purchase tickets will also be invited to attend Michaels' soundcheck which will happen at 5 p.m. the night of the show.

With the announcement of Bret Michaels, the Bud Light Seltzer Concert Series lineup has been fully announced.

Dwight Yoakam will perform Thursday, July 22 and Big & Rich will take the stage Friday, July 23. Mexican singer/songwriter Pancho Barrazza will perform on Thursday, July 29. Country music superstars Little Big Town will perform Friday, July 30, and Jason Derulo will close out the concert series on Sunday, August 1.