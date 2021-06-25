Jason Derulo to perform at Mid-State Fair

San Luis Obispo County

PASO ROBLES, Calif. - One of the biggest names in R&B music will perform at the California Mid-State Fair this summer.

Fair organizers announced Friday that Jason Derulo will perform at the Chumash Grandstand Arena on Sunday, August 1.

The chart-topping singer/songwriter burst on the scene with the hit single "Whatcha Say" which topped the Billboard Hot 100. Since then, he's released numerous hit singles including "Talk Dirty," "Want to Want Me," and the TikTok megahit "Savage Love."

Derulo has reached a whole new generation of fans with his active TikTok account which has close to 50 million followers.

A true showman, Derulo entertains crowds with elaborate set pieces, dance numbers and pop ballads.

Tickets go on sale Thursday, July 1 exclusively on MidStateFair.com. Prices start at $81.50 for general admission and $126.50 for reserved.

Jason Derulo is the latest artist to be announced as part of the Bud Light Seltzer Concert Series at the California Mid-State Fair. Dwight Yoakam will perform Thursday, July 22, Big & Rich will take the stage Friday, July 23, and Little Big Town will perform Friday, July 30. On Thursday, the fair announced Mexican singer/songwriter Pancho Barrazza will perform on Thursday, July 29.