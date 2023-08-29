Skip to Content
Space Development Agency launch scheduled from Vandenberg Thursday morning

VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, Calif. – Community members can expect a rocket launch of the SDA-0B mission from Vandenberg Space Force Base on Aug. 31 between 7 a.m. and 8 a.m.

This Space Development Agency (SDA) mission is related to the previous Tranche 0 mission launched in April of this year.

SDA's Tranche 0 missions are expected to consist of 23 to 28 initial satellites intended to add to the "Proliferated Warfighter Space Architecture", a multi-layer interconnected mesh network of satellites in various orbits.

