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Environment & Energy

Monarch Butterfly Report earns Patricia Martellotti Regional Emmy

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Tracy Lehr / KEYT
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Published 3:06 am

LA JOLLA, Calif. (KEYT) News Channel reporter Patricia Martellotti's coverage of a monarch butterfly research project that tracks them with tiny transmitters received a regional Emmy.

"Hopefully with this new technology this will help us to help the buttery survive," said Martellotti.

Martellotti appeared speechless as she accepted the award, but she soon recovered and had the audience in stitches when she thanked her father for picking up the $500 tab for the hotel room at the Hilton La Jolla Torrey Pines.

This is her first Emmy and she thanked her fellow nominees in the Environment / Science News category.

Martellotti's report entitled "Echoes of Flight" can be watched on https://keyt.com

"This is a dream come true and I thank my dad for paying for the hotel expenses, but more importantly I thank my dad ,my family and friends for their support and encouragement and my focus is on getting better at what I'm doing," said Martellotti.

News Channel's Tracy Lehr co-chaired the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences Pacific Southwest 52 Annual Emmy Awards.

Some of KEYT's News Press Gazette (NPG) affiliates also earned regional Emmys. 

Congratulations!

For more information visit https://natas.psw.org

Article Topic Follows: Environment & Energy

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Tracy Lehr

Tracy Lehr is a reporter and the weekend anchor for News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Tracy, click here

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