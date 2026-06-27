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Ventura Police arrest man for hatchet possession and robbery

KEYT
By
New
today at 3:55 pm
Published 4:09 pm

VENTURA, Calif. (KEYT) – Ventura Police arrested a man for robbery and hatchet possession just before 6:30 p.m. Friday near the Bus Depot.

The victim refused to give the robber his headphones and called the VPD after a 19-year-old in dark jeans, a black T-shirt, and a black beanie flashed what appeared to be a revolver at him.

The victim then gave up his headphones, and the robber walked away before being detained about 15 minutes later by VPD officers.

VPD officers identified the robber thanks to the victim and had a hatchet in his possession when VPD officers called him.

VPD officers then took the 19-year-old to the County Jail for charges of robbery and carrying a concealed dirk or dagger.

Those with more information on the case are asked to contact the VPD command center.

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Caleb Nguyen

Caleb is a Digital Content Producer and Weekend Sports Anchor for News Channel 3-12. For more about Caleb, click here.

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