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Paso Robles Police arrest bank robbery suspect in Fresno

KEYT
By
today at 3:09 pm
Published 3:50 pm

PASO ROBLES, Calif. (KEYT) – Paso Robles Police officers found the initial suspect in a June 26 bank robbery in Fresno around 9:30 p.m. Friday.

PRPD officers relayed information about the man and Fresno officials helped find and arrest him on suspicion of bank robbery and a post-release community supervision violation.

PRPD officers later took the man back into custody and booked him into the SLO County Jail for the aforementioned violations.

The case remains under investigation and those with information are asked to contact the PRPD.

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Caleb Nguyen

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