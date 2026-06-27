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One injured after aircraft crash near Santa Paula Airport

VCFD
By
today at 4:42 pm
Published 4:51 pm

SANTA PAULA, Calif. (KEYT) – Several agencies, including the Ventura County Fire Department, helped a man from a plane crash at a river bottom near the Santa Paula Airport just before 1:00 p.m. Saturday.

The airplane fell near the river bottom and the injured sole passenger in the plane got himself out, according to the VCFD.

A helicopter airlifted the injured man to the Santa Paula Airport, where an ambulance then got him to a local hospital, according to the VCFD.

The man is now in stable condition with minor injuries from the crash. The Ventura County Sheriff's Office will continue the investigation.

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Caleb Nguyen

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