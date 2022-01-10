Recommendations expected soon on the State Street promenade look going forward

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - The somewhat experimental changes to downtown Santa Barbara in what's become the State Street promenade continue to be reviewed going forward.

The State Street Advisory Committee this month is discussing a variety of options including more uses in the 400 block between Gutierrez and Haley Streets. That will likely involve adjusting traffic circulation patterns.

The committee has also been asked to review fire department access in all blocks. where the promenade has parklets and patios now out in the street for dining.

Going forward options on how parades could be held again in the area will also be discussed. Currently some of the spaces between outside dining areas are less that 15-feet.

The committee is made up of a variety of elected officials, business leaders, interested community members and those who are involved in the arts.

Their recommendations will be forwarded to the Santa Barbara City Council.

Many restaurant owners have said the outside dining options on the city street have been a lifesaver during the COVID conditions when their inside dining was restricted or banned.