Warnings still out for Spring Break and Easter travel if you exceed 120 miles

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - The weather is beautiful, spring break is underway or cresting into Easter week and those interested in traveling are anxious. But they are also getting a warning.

The California CODVID-19 Health Order says: Californians should remain local (not traveling more than 120 miles from their home or other place of residence) and avoid non-essential travel. Travelers from other states or countries entering into California for tourism and recreation are strongly discouraged.

It also says if you travel more than 120 miles you should self quarantine when you get home to check for symptoms in case you picked up the coronavirus or one of its variants.

What is too far? Santa Barbara to Newport Beach (137 miles), Bakersfield to Pismo Beach (134 miles) and Paso Robles to Santa Barbara (125 miles) would all exceed the 120 mile limit.

Santa Barbara County Health Officer Dr. Henning Ansorg, said, even with the recent decline, "we can easily revert and see an uptick.”

He pointed out that "Spring break is upon us," and advised travelers to stay close to home and only do essential travel. He also said, "let us not waste this real opportunity."

He said a ten day quarantine is required for those traveling out of the 120-mile radius out of the state or out of the country.

For those confused as to what is "essential" travel the state has this guideline:

Critical infrastructure (like the water supply or power grid)

Economic services (like banking)

Supply chains (like food distribution)

Health care and immediate medical care

Safety and security

Work and study

Dr. Van Do-Reynoso, the Santa Barbara County Health Director, said has been encouraged by the latest drop in positive cases and expects the county to possibly be in the orange tier in the next few weeks.

That would have more openings or increased capacity, for example, at restaurants, retail, churches, movie theaters and many other businesses.

